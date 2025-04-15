Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $12.30 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,037.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,037.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,957.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,409.69.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

