Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $15.21 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.