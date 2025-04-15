Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $11.36 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

