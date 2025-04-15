Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.34.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
