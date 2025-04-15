Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

