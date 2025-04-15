Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $354.85 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $354.85 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,438,187 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 160,429,362.97331843 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 2.24223747 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $56,732,364.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

