AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AZZ by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

