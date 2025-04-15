AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stake Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.