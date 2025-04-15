B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTG. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.41 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 368,961 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 315,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

