B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

