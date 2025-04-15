Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

