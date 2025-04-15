Badger DAO Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,452,999 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

