Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on May 29th

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BGS stock opened at GBX 107.32 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a one year low of GBX 91.41 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of £299.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.60.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.
The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.
