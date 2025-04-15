Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Baltic International USA Stock Performance

Shares of BISA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Baltic International USA has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

