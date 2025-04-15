Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

