Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.