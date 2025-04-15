Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

