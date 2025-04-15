Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

