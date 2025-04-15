Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.31 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 320.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

