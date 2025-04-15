Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 312,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.