Bank of Montreal Can Sells 111,787 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.