Bank of Montreal Can Sells 47,610 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $108.28.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

