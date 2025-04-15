Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

