Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Reduced by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.