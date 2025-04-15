Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 3,349 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,545,000 after buying an additional 241,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

