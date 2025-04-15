Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 117 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

