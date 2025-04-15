Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 3,637 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after acquiring an additional 961,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AGCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,880,000 after buying an additional 134,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after buying an additional 133,492 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

