Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RLI were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in RLI by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,854,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,206.50. The trade was a 3.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

