Bank of Nova Scotia Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

