Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $810,000 in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 272,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,000.53. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

