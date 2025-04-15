Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

