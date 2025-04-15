Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 33,019 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

