Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 433 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SAP were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SAP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,352,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $259.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.61. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

