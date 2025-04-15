Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after buying an additional 56,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

