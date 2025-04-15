Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 2,348.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 13.1 %

BAOS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.