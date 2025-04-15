Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 2,348.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 13.1 %
BAOS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
