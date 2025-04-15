Barclays Cuts Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $70.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

XYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,305.52. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $70,967.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,185.76. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.