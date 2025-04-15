Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Magna International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

