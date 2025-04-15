Barclays PLC Has $243.60 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $243,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

