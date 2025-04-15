Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $318,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,044,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

