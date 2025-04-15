Barclays PLC Sells 1,468,514 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,717,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $184,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 128.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.