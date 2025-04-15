Barclays Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Overweight

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 122.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Autoliv by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.