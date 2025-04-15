Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 37,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the average daily volume of 6,193 put options.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 2,383,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.