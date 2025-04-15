Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.10% of Baxter International worth $1,469,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Baxter International by 5,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -53.13%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.