Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,004 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 330,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

