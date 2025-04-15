Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after buying an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

