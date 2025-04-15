Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

