Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

GDX stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $50.69.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

