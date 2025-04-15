Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

