Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

