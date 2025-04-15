Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

DIS opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

